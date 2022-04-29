Airline recovery draws on parked owned aircraft before leased new ones
Global aviation is operating more and more aircraft to meet increased demand in the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it seems that the pool of parked aircraft continues to be a preferred source of growth compared with new aircraft. Moreover, owned aircraft continue to be returned to service more rapidly than leased aircraft.
As at 26-Apr-2022, the active leased fleet was still -9% smaller than its Jan-2020 size, while the active owned fleet was only -3% smaller.
With aircraft in service still below pre-pandemic numbers, it is not surprising that global deliveries of commercial aircraft are still below 2019 levels.
Leased aircraft deliveries have been slower to recover than owned aircraft.
