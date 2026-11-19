Airline competition, not airport charges, holds the key to lower airfares
A recent study of 54 European airports has found that airline competition and airport congestion have a greater influence on airfares than airport charges. Commissioned by ACI EUROPE and undertaken by Oxera, the research examines flights across the EEA, UK and Switzerland between 2023 and 2025, assessing demand, flight timing, congestion, airline concentration and airport charges.
The findings challenge European aviation policy assumptions. A 10% increase in airline market concentration is associated with a 1.06% rise in fares, while a 10% increase in airport congestion is associated with a 0.93% increase. The equivalent increase in airport charges is associated with a fare rise of 0.35%, with an estimated 26% pass-through to passengers. The analysis identifies fare reductions following airline entry and increases when competitors exit.
Oxera estimates that passengers pay a congestion premium of EUR6.4 billion and a concentration premium of EUR1.7 billion. A modelled scenario in which airports move to median levels of congestion and concentration suggests savings of around EUR8.2 billion, or EUR20 per one-way ticket. Even after allowing for a hypothetical 10% increase in airport charges, the estimated net benefit remains EUR5.8 billion.
The findings come as the European Commission reviews the EU aviation regulatory framework, including airport charges and slot allocation rules. They raise questions about whether policy debate has placed too much emphasis on airport costs and too little on capacity, access and effective airline competition. The estimates demonstrate associations rather than causation, but provide an evidence base for reconsidering how regulation can improve passenger outcomes.
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