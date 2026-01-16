Aircraft order backlog eases to 12 years as Airbus outsells Boeing again in 2025

Airbus' 2025 delivery of 793 aircraft was almost one third more than Boeing's 600. Having held its guidance of 820 deliveries for 11 months, Airbus cut this to 790 in early Dec-2025, and then managed to beat the lower number.

The European OEM has now outsold its US rival for seven consecutive years.

Moreover, Airbus' installed fleet is 16% bigger than Boeing's, and its order backlog is 35% more than Boeing's.

At 2025 delivery rates, the global aerospace industry will need almost 14 years to clear the log jam of outstanding passenger aircraft orders.

This report presents data on passenger aircraft deliveries and the order backlog, both on a global scale and for the two leading manufacturers.