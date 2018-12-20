Aircraft economic lives: more old aircraft in leased commercial fleets
CAPA recently addressed the topic "Recent portfolio trading activity has featured an increasing percentage of older equipment - how does this influence economic lives?"
The CAPA Fleet Database offers evidence that portfolio trading activity (i.e. of leased aircraft) over the past five years has featured an increasing percentage of older equipment. Over the past three years aircraft economic lives have also increased, at least in the sense that the leased commercial aircraft fleet now has a higher average age and contains a higher proportion of older aircraft.
The seemingly narrow subject of the economic lives of aircraft actually touches on all the key drivers of value in the airline industry - and suggests that this situation could possibly be on the point of reversing.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.