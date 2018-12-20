Aircraft economic lives: more old aircraft in leased commercial fleets

CAPA recently addressed the topic "Recent portfolio trading activity has featured an increasing percentage of older equipment - how does this influence economic lives?"

The CAPA Fleet Database offers evidence that portfolio trading activity (i.e. of leased aircraft) over the past five years has featured an increasing percentage of older equipment. Over the past three years aircraft economic lives have also increased, at least in the sense that the leased commercial aircraft fleet now has a higher average age and contains a higher proportion of older aircraft.

The seemingly narrow subject of the economic lives of aircraft actually touches on all the key drivers of value in the airline industry - and suggests that this situation could possibly be on the point of reversing.