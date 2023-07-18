Aircraft commitments by Mexican ULCCs reflect their bullish outlooks

Two of Mexico’s largest airlines – Volaris and Viva Aerobus – have recently pledged to bolster their order books with Airbus. Those moves further strengthen Airbus’ inroads in the country, but also underscore the confidence those airlines have about their growth prospects.

Mexico’s growth continues at a solid pace, and should experience a bit of a jump-start once the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restores the country’s safety rating – after issuing a downgrade more than two years ago.

The Mexican market is unique, given that two ultra-low cost airlines – Volaris and Viva Aerobus – are the first and second largest airlines in the domestic market, measured by passengers carried.

Their recent moves reflect a concerted effort to ensure that they remain competitive.