Airbus off to a better start in 2024; few worries in maintaining market share, but pressure remains

The European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Airbus got 2024 off to a promising start, with Jan-2024 deliveries totalling 30 aircraft to 18 different customers.

Deliveries comprised 26 A320neo family aircraft, along with two A220s and two A330s. This is an uplift of 50% compared to the OEM's Jan-2023 delivery performance.

Even though the start of the year is typically a low point for Airbus' deliveries, the OEM had an unusually slow start in 2023. This was the result of lingering supply chain issues left over from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbus has moved to get many of these under control, although CEO Guillaume Faury noted early in 2024 that there are still "plenty" of bottlenecks in the supply chain.