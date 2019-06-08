Airbus A321neoLR: the longest range narrowbody, for now
There has been speculation that a new longer range version of the A321neoLR, Airbus' longest range narrowbody, could be announced at the Paris Air Show (which will take place 17-23 Jun-2019).
Currently, only six A321LRs are in service with five airlines, but Airbus has been talking to customers about a possible A321XLR since the middle of last year.
The A321LR has the longest range of any narrowbody, ahead of the currently grounded Boeing 737MAX-8. Led by the A321LR, the development and growth of a competitive long haul narrowbody market is opening up new city pairs that were not economical with widebodies on a pure point-to-point basis.
It is also prompting new business models, such as LCCs, to challenge the dominance of legacy airlines on long haul routes. More than half of the A321LRs ordered or in service have a single cabin configuration, indicating a low cost/hybrid business model.
This report focuses on the A321LR and its main airline operators, presenting data from the CAPA Fleet Database on the number of A321LR aircraft ordered and in service as at 29-May-2019.
