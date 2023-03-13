AirAsia looks to China growth to fuel full capacity recovery in 2023
AirAsia has set its sights on a full recovery of its network this year, and the China market is expected to provide much of the capacity gains it needs to achieve that objective.
While the airline has been ramping up its international capacity significantly in recent months, it still trails its pre-pandemic levels. AirAsia had a large presence in the China market before the pandemic, so rebuilding its capacity there is one of its most important remaining recovery objectives.
To do that, the airline needs to get more aircraft in the air, and its capacity goals are aligned with plans to increase its narrowbody fleet.
