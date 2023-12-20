Air travel – the cause of and solution to all of life’s problems!

While an outright ban on air travel is ludicrous, some lobby groups are already suggesting outlandish methods to reduce air travel (some of these were highlighted in this previous CAPA – Centre for Aviation analyst perspective: What needs to be considered in the airport master plan is rapidly changing).

Though, to quote Homer Simpson again: “Stupidity got us into this mess, and stupidity will get us out.”

When it comes to government decisions, nothing can be ultimately ruled out.

Flying is indeed bad for the planet because it contributes to global warming and pollution through its huge carbon footprint. But it is not alone; though mile for mile, flying is seen as the most damaging way to travel for the climate. As people have become more conscious of their environmental impact on the world, there’s been an increased focus on air travel and an increase in “flight shaming”.

But flying certainly isn’t the worst climate offender – there are far worse industries. Cutting carbon emissions from flying is obviously beneficial, but ultimately it isn’t going to make a big dent in total emissions.

There is also the key fact that the world economy relies on air travel to function. We live in a globalised economy — and benefit from that — because of air travel. Ending all flights would end our modern economy.

The air transport sector (passenger and freight) may only represent a small share of any country’s value-added, but as OECD notes, strong inter-industry linkages with both upstream and downstream sectors make it an important part of the economy.

As an industry, aviation has taken tremendous strides to reduce its environmental impact.

From digitising procedures to remove paper and recycling, to significant investment in more efficient engines and airframes and alternative power sources, there has been significant progress. But for many officials this has not been enough.

The past few years have clearly illustrated that increased international connectivity and ongoing globalisation now allow travel times that are much shorter than the incubation period of infectious diseases.

This increase in connectivity and reduced travel times may be beneficial for passengers, but they have shown to be bad news from an epidemiological perspective – as the global spread of COVID-19 earlier this decade demonstrated.

We have also witnessed an industry that has often been a target of government policies, and one that has become strongly supported with a new suite of loans, loan guarantees, wage subsidies and equity injections. The COVID-19 crisis has perhaps reinforced some of the rationales that were previously used to justify support to the aviation industry.

The question now really is: should we give up flying for the sake of the climate? It is true that an alternative journey by coach or train is likely to be far more climate-friendly than flying. But those alternatives are not always readily available and, in some countries, they actually come at a hefty price premium.

What is certain is that more and more pressure will be put on businesses and travellers to make the right travel decisions – that doesn’t mean ending air travel, simply being more sensible about how and why we fly.

The aviation industry is taking tremendous steps to minimise its environmental footprint, but however hard it works or invests in a greener future, it will face outside pressure.

You could argue that that is not such a bad thing, but it is about keeping the scales between the economic and social benefits of air travel and its environmental impact balanced in a sustainable way.

Aviation is like a 'guilty secret'. Everyone likes to fly, but nobody likes to admit it, and there are many challenges to growth.

To overcome these challenges aviation must help the public to shed its burden of guilt. Only if it becomes more confident at expressing its many benefits can the industry ensure its licence to grow.

As we approach the mid-point of the 2020s, we are at a defining moment for air travel. Much like the dawn of flight, the entry into the jet-age, or the arrival of supersonic travel, the industry is preparing for another seismic shift in its evolution.

The difference this time is that while these previous steps occurred alongside the natural development of air travel, this next change will ultimately define its future as an industry.