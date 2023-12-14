Air Serbia expects to more than double 2019 passengers – and record profits – in 2023
Air Serbia expects to carry more than four million passengers in 2023 – an increase of 45% year-on-year and 2.4 times its 2019 record number of 2.8 million.
Serbia's biggest airline has outpaced the wider European recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its network expanded from 59 airports in summer 2019 to 80 in summer 2023.
Further expansion is planned, to 100 destinations by 2027.
Air Serbia has implemented strong growth, in spite of increased low cost airline seat share in Serbia versus 2019.
Moreover, this has been achieved without sacrificing profitability, as the airline anticipates a record net profit for 2023.
