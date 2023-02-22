Air India’s long-awaited orders signal the scale of its growth ambitions
Air India has finally confirmed the massive aircraft orders it has been negotiating with Boeing and Airbus, and the details of these deals highlight the airline’s growth agenda in both in the short term and the longer term.
The order totals for Boeing and Airbus were largely as expected, adding up to a combined 470 aircraft.
The airline also revealed some timing information, with the first wave of deliveries arriving as soon as this year. This will help Air India with its goal of launching more international routes, augmenting the additional leased planes it has recently secured.
The latest orders will put in place a much-needed fleet replacement schedule, but there will also be plenty of scope for growth. This is particularly evident from the large numbers of options and purchase rights the airline has negotiated alongside the orders.
