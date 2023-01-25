Air India order could push India’s narrowbody backlog to 1,200 aircraft

Air India is moving closer to finalising the aircraft orders it needs to support its growth ambitions, and these deals will also further expand the massive backlog of narrowbodies destined for the Indian market.

The airline is expected to place orders for about 500 new aircraft, as Air India’s new owner carries out its plans for a long term upgrade and expansion of its fleet. Reuters reports that the total will comprise more than 420 narrowbodies and 70 widebodies, split between Boeing and Airbus.

If these numbers are correct, it means that Indian airlines will soon have more than 1,200 narrowbodies on order collectively.

While there is undoubtedly huge potential in the Indian market, these orders will also increase competitive pressure.

Air India’s goal is to strengthen its market share in the international and domestic arenas, as well as improving the standard of the existing fleet. The impending (and recent) fleet moves show that the new owners are obviously committed to invest the vast sums needed to achieve these goals.