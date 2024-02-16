Air cargo demand rebounds in Dec-2023, weaker results for full year, Red Sea conflict's influence

Summary

IATA – Air cargo rebounded in 2023, but almost all the growth came in the final months. Dec-2023 was an exceptionally strong month.

But the major cause of that appears to be the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on maritime trade, which is switching to air cargo.

That conflict, and the associated impact, are expected to worsen.

The overall result in 2023, as measured by demand and supply, was an improvement on 2022, with the majority of regions in a better place than the year before – but not by a great margin.

Latin America was the strongest region and North America the weakest.

The picture looks much better in the opening month of 2024, but again, there are external factors which could become Black Swans and the greatest influence.

Air cargo ’rebound’ in 2023, but it almost exclusively came for Christmas

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data for global air freight markets showing that air cargo demand rebounded in 2023, with a particularly strong fourth quarter performance, despite economic uncertainties. Full-year demand reached a level just slightly below that of 2022 and 2019.

In the full year 2023 overall demand decreased by 1.9% and reached 3.6% below the 2019 level. Capacity increased by 11.3% and exceeded the 2019 level by 2.5%.

International demand decreased by 2.2% and reached 3.8% below 2019. International capacity increased by 9.6% and was level with 2019.

Global cross-border trade grew for the third consecutive month in Oct-2023, reversing its previous downward trend.

Inflation down across Europe and the US, but deflation is the problem in China

Meanwhile, inflation growth remained below 3.5% in Dec-2023 in both the EU and US.

China recorded deflation for the third consecutive month, raising concerns of an economic slowdown there (and one not helped by the recent liquidation of the property giant and world’s most indebted developer, Evergrande, whose demise has long been predicted to herald the collapse of the Chinese economy).

The manufacturing output and new export order in 'Purchasing Managers Indexes' (PMIs – two leading indicators of global air cargo demand) remained below 50 in Dec-2023, indicating contraction.

Dec-2023 – an 'exceptionally strong' month

While mixed results were recorded for the full year, 4Q2023 cargo performance was "exceptionally strong", with global demand in Cargo Tonne Kilometres (CTKs) in Dec-2023 increasing by 10.8% year-on-year, marking the largest monthly growth for the past two years. Global capacity in Available Cargo Tonne Kilometres (ACTKs – the standard measure of capacity) increased by 13.6%.

International demand increased by 11.5% and international capacity increased by 14.1%.

Some indicators to note about the full year and Dec-2023 results include:

Asia-Pacific airlines posted a 0.9% increase in demand in 2023 compared to 2022 (-1.4% for international operations), and a capacity increase of 28.5% (+16.6% for international operations).

In Dec-2023 airlines in the region recorded the best performance of all regions, posting an 18.5% increase in demand (+15.4% for international operations) compared to 2022. Capacity increased by 31.1% (+22.9% for international operations) during the same period.

North America the worst performing region, on account of dismal domestic demand

North American airlines reported the worst year-on-year performance of all regions, with a 5.7% decrease in demand in 2023 compared to 2022 (-4.3% for international operations), and a capacity increase of 0.3% (+2.7% for international operations).

In Dec-2023 airlines in that region reported a 2.0% decrease in demand (+5.9% international operations) compared to 2022. Capacity increased 2.4% (+8.5% for international operations) during the same period.

European airlines the ones still most impacted by the Ukraine war

European airlines posted a 3.9% decrease in demand in 2023 compared to 2022 (-4.1% for international operations). During the same period, airlines posted a capacity increase of 4.5% for both global and international operations.

In Dec-2023, in this region, airlines posted an 8.6% increase in demand (+8.7% for international operations) compared to 2022. Capacity increased by 7.4% (+7.5% for international operations) during the same period. Airlines in Europe continued to be those most affected by the war in Ukraine.

Demand ramped up enormously in the Middle East in Dec-2023

Middle Eastern airlines reported an increase in demand of 1.6% for global and international demand in 2023 compared to 2022, and an increase in capacity of 13.5% (+13.6% for international operations).

In Dec-2023 airlines in the region posted an 18.3% increase in demand for both global and international operations compared to 2022. Capacity increased by 17.7% (+17.8% for international operations) during the same period.

Latin America records the strongest year-on-year performance of all regions

Latin American airlines posted the strongest year-on-year performance of all regions for 2023, with a 2.0% increase in demand in 2023 compared to 2022 (+1.9% for international operations). During the same period, airlines posted a capacity increase of 13.2% (+16.9% for international operations).

In Dec-2023 airlines in the region posted growth in demand of 6.4% (+6.3% for international operations) compared to 2022. Capacity grew by 3.5% (+4.2% for international operations) during the same period.

Africa in the doldrums

African airlines reported a decrease in demand of 1.8% (-2.0% for international demand) in 2023 compared to 2022, and an increase in capacity of 5.6% (+5.0% for international operations).

In Dec-2023 airlines in the region posted the weakest performance of all, with a 1.2% decrease in demand (-1.4% for international operations) compared to 2022. Capacity grew by 7.4% (+6.8% for international operations) during the same period.

The view from IATA

This is what Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, had to say.

"Despite political and economic challenges, 2023 saw air cargo markets regain ground lost in 2022 after the extraordinary COVID peak in 2021, although full year demand was shy of pre-COVID levels by 3.6%. The significant strengthening in the last quarter is a sign that markets are stabilising towards more normal demand patterns.”

He added that the industry is "on very solid ground for success in 2024", but he warned: "With continued, and in some cases intensifying, instability in geopolitics and economic forces, little should be taken for granted in the months ahead".

Claiming a full year recovery could be a little disingenuous

An independent analyst might perhaps take the view that Mr Walsh is easily pleased, and that to claim a recovery for the full year could be a little disingenuous.

The big increase in demand across all regions in Dec-2023, apart from Africa, can be attributed largely to serious disruption to maritime routes in the Red Sea, which has resulted in some shippers pivoting to air cargo.

The pivoting from maritime towards air cargo began in Nov-2023 and shows no sign of abating

That pivoting had already started in Nov-2023, following missile attacks on Israel from 19-Oct-2023 by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, in response to the conflict in Gaza. That was followed shortly after by attacks on merchant shipping in the Red Sea that was directly connected to Israel, and then on any flagged ship that might be remotely connected to that country in any way (presumably in order to try to force a ceasefire).

The Houthis are unlikely to attack African-flagged ships (which are relatively few in number anyway, apart from Liberian ones, which are effectively false flags anyway). That goes some way to explaining why air cargo demand hasn’t increased on that continent.

But otherwise, in just about every other continent air cargo demand grew dramatically in the last month of 2023, as the attacks take place mainly in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Djibouti, and on shipping travelling between Asia Pacific and the Mediterranean Sea bound for Europe and the Americas (and vice versa), via the Suez Canal.

The alternative route is a huge journey at far greater expense to everyone concerned, including the consumer, via the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa. Or alternatively, around the wild Cape Horn, which is its equivalent in South America.

The current area of conflict in the Red Sea, Suez Canal

Of course not all cargo can be transported by air, even by the largest aircraft, and has to go by sea whatever the risks.

IATA recognises, though, that air cargo is “a vital option for some of the most urgent shipments in extraordinary circumstances…and that is critical to the continuity of the global economy”.

IATA plays down the impact of these Red Sea attacks

At the same time IATA has played down the impact of this maritime disruption.

It said: “The increased demand saw a spike in air cargo yields on related trade lanes. A similar spike is expected in Jan-2024 as disruptions intensified.”

It went on: “In Nov-2023 and Dec-2023 air cargo experienced a modest rise in demand and yields due to disruptions in the Red Sea.”

The following was observed when comparing data for the week commencing 04-Nov-2023 and the week ending 09-Dec-2023:

A 1% increase in global air cargo demand coupled with a 5% rise in yields;

In the Asia-Pacific region, demand grew by 2% and yields by 6%;

A 1% increase in demand between China and the rest of the world and an 11% increase in yields;

Europe's demand remained steady, but yields increased by 3%;

In the Middle East, demand was constant with a 4% rise in yields.

Data for the last half of Dec-2023 showed a normalisation of demand and yields.

Those statistics for demand do not tally with those recorded earlier in this report, which show demand of up to 18% in some regions (Asia Pacific and Middle East) in the final stages of 2023.

It is to be wondered whether IATA is playing down the influence of the conflict in order to bolster the annual statistics. Because fundamentally, what those statistics amount to is in the second paragraph of this report, repeated here:

In the full year 2023 overall demand decreased by 1.9% and reached 3.6% below the 2019 level. Capacity increased by 11.3% and exceeded the 2019 level by 2.5%.

Not a recipe for profitability

So, that overall demand increase, even including the Dec-2023 figures, was only 1.9% for the year, while capacity increased by 11.3%. Meanwhile, three regions announced demand decreases for the year of up to 6%.

That is not a recipe for profitability.

The one clear benefit of the capacity increase is that it is in place now, at the beginning of 2024, as the situation throughout the Middle East worsens, with no end in sight to the Gaza conflict and other flashpoints likely to arise, involving Hezbollah in Lebanon and the US and Iran in Syria and Iraq, all of which will likely impact even further on shipping passing through that region (and including the equally strategic Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman/UAE).

WorldACD reports large air cargo demand increase in first weeks of 2024

While IATA is yet to comment on capacity and demand in the first month of 2024, WorldACD Market Data B.V. has done just that.

In its Weekly Air Cargo Trends report, dated 02-Feb-2024, it says that global air cargo demand increased by 19% year-on-year for weeks three and four of 2024, up from 6% in weeks two and three and approximately 3% year-on-year for week 52 of 2023, all of which indicates a huge increase in Week 4.

Tonnage increased by 42% from Asia Pacific, 23% from the Middle East and South Asia, 12% from Central and South America, 10% from Africa and 7% from Europe.

North America letting the show down again

The only negative was North America – continuing its 2023 trend, and where volume decreased again, by 4%, in that early 2024 period. The US, in particular, has been hit hard by inflation for two years (interest rates have fallen recently) and was expected to go into recession, although that threat seems to have taken a step back in 2024.

Particular events can influence these statistics disproportionately.

WorldACD opines that the growth from Asia Pacific was primarily due to the timing of Lunar New Year, but there was "likely some contribution from sea freight converted to air and sea-air cargo due to the Red Sea disruptions".

Global capacity increased 16%, including a 41% increase from Asia Pacific. Average rates decreased 20% to USD2.33 per kg in week four of 2024, but remain 31% above the Jan-2019 level.

Capacity is at least in place to handle what should be growing demand in 1Q2024

What can be gleaned from these trends, some of which appear to contradict others (?):

The first conclusion is that the global air cargo market recovered overall in 2023, with more regions recording increases in demand than those recording decreases. But not by much.

Secondly, supply increased almost everywhere, in some places hugely, in anticipation perhaps of a full-blown recovery that never happened until…

…Thirdly, it eventually did right at the end of the year and as a direct response to the effects of a conflict which…

…Fourthly, is likely to continue, and probably get worse, but at least capacity is already in place to handle that exaggerated demand (assuming it has not been withdrawn as a panic measure).

IATA’s next report is awaited with anticipation, because in the air cargo segment – one that boomed while the world was on its knees to a medical pandemic and then collapsed when the world began to shake it off – there are no certainties about anything, and there is never a dull moment.