Air Canada's sixth freedom momentum shows no signs of weakening
Corporate travel and Air Canada's successful sixth freedom franchise have provided a shield to the airline after leisure demand softened in the US transborder market last year driven by shifting geopolitical trends and unpredictable trade policies.
While geopolitics and trade remain as unpredictable as ever, Air Canada believes much runway exists to grow its sixth freedom business, and continues network planning efforts to cater to those travelers.
Although fuel continues to remain a wildcard for airlines worldwide, Air Canada remains confident in its transborder positioning as uncertainty becomes the new norm.
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