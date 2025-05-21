Air Canada's network diversification efforts create a buffer against falling US demand
Air Canada has been working to broaden its global network for more than a decade, and those efforts paid off during the first quarter as US tariff threats and other geopolitical uncertainty affected transborder leisure demand.
But the airline's sixth freedom traffic, which Air Canada has also steadily built over the last 10 years, remained robust, and the company sees opportunities to broaden its sixth freedom reach from Mexico.
It was an impressive reallocation of capacity on such short notice, and Air Canada remains confident that its network diversification will continue to serve as a buffer against future uncertainty, reflected by its decision to make a push into Latin America in 4Q2025.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.