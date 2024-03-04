Air Canada's fundamentals remain strong, despite cost creep

Air Canada is fully leveraging its ability to capitalise on what it deems as still-strong international demand, and the company’s push into long haul markets appears to be paying off, because international routes are bolstering the airline’s revenues. The airline arguably has a unique strength as Canada’s largest international airline – and that position is paying off.

The airline has also strengthened its balance sheet, reflected in its leverage ratios falling to pre-pandemic levels of 1.1x EBITDA, compared with a ratio of 5.1x as the end of 2022.

But the company is also facing cost headwinds in 2024 that could overshadow its prospects, and a return to normal cost trends is tough to predict.

Yet Air Canada’s entrenched stature as Canada’s largest airline, in an evolving environment in the country, remains a core strength that shows few signs of weakening.