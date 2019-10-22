Air Canada marks a decade of transformation; the evolution continues

The global aviation industry is so fast moving that there is little time to take a pause and gauge the strides that certain airlines have made in turning their businesses around.

A decade ago Air Canada was nearly on the verge of another bankruptcy filing, and essentially had to reinvent itself from the ground up in nearly all facets of its business – cultural, financial and customer experience.

A decade later, Air Canada’s reinvention is complete, and the company deserves credit for sticking to its plans despite some initial scepticism about its growth targets. While it still faces inevitable challenges that have recently included the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies and other geopolitical difficulties, Air Canada should be able now to withstand those inevitable difficulties while continuing to deliver solid results.