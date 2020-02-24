Air Canada and JetBlue: high hopes for the Airbus A220
North American Airbus A220 customers continue to lavish praise on the aircraft, with the term 'game changer' uttered often when JetBlue Airways and Air Canada discuss the possibilities that the A220 opens up.
Air Canada has recently started taking delivery of the A220 and JetBlue is preparing to accept delivery of is first aircraft later in 2020.
Air Canada cites the potential of the aircraft to open up profitable new city pairs, and JetBlue is convinced the aircraft will improve its cost structure.
Combined, Air Canada and JetBlue have 113 A220s on order, and once JetBlue receives all 70 of its A220s, it will be one of the largest operators of the aircraft in North America.
