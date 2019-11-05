Air Canada: airline is resilient as uncertainty over the MAX lingers

The worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet has wreaked havoc on all of the aircraft’s operators, and it will take some time to attain a normal level of operations once the MAX returns to service.

Air Canada has been acutely hit by the MAX grounding. The MAX jets it was supposed to be operating represented a substantial portion of its narrowbody fleet for the busy summer travel period in 3Q2019.

The company has used a mix of mitigation measures as the MAX remains grounded, including wet leasing widebodies and extending the operating life of Embraer 190s and Airbus A320s that should have been taken out of its fleet by now.

Air Canada is also working to ensure that it can time the end of some leases with the re-entry of the MAX into scheduled service – a complex process made even more difficult as the aircraft’s service entry date remains highly uncertain.