After airBaltic, AirAsia is set to become the new poster child for the A220

AirAsia's decision to order 150 Airbus A220-300s marks one of the most strategically important developments for the programme since airBaltic transformed the aircraft from a niche regional jet into a globally recognised narrowbody success story.

The widely speculated agreement was formally confirmed on 06-May-2026. It includes the newly introduced high-density A220-300 configuration and positions the former Bombardier CSeries programme at the centre of AirAsia's future regional growth strategy and strengthens Airbus' ambitions in the 100-160 seat market.

The order is significant for several reasons. It validates the A220's ability to evolve beyond its traditional premium regional positioning into the low-cost sector, while also highlighting increasing pressure on Embraer's E2 family in Asia Pacific.

Airbus has long needed a major Asian low-cost operator to champion the aircraft in the same way airBaltic did in Europe. AirAsia now appears ready to take on that role.

The move also signals confidence in the future scalability of the programme, including growing industry discussion around a potential A220-500 variant.

For Airbus, the AirAsia commitment helps reinforce production stability, broadens the aircraft's operational narrative and creates a high-profile showcase for future campaigns across Asia and beyond.

More importantly, it demonstrates that the A220 is no longer simply an efficient regional aircraft - it is increasingly becoming a strategic platform for airline transformation.