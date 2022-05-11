AENA – riding the pandemic storm; back on track in 1Q2022 but challenges persist
AENA is an airport operator whose affairs are always worth keeping tabs on.
As the world’s largest by turnover, and with an assortment of assets from capital and major commercial city airports via coastal and island resort ones to those of much smaller regional cities, and designated cargo airports. An airport operator that handles domestic VFR, international tourist and business trips alike throughout the year, AENA acts as a bellwether for the industry in Europe, like it or not.
And there is plenty to like so far in 2022, with first quarter traffic and financial results that indicate a recovery is gaining momentum and that the summer 2022 season could re-establish international tourism at levels not seen for several years.
But as always with AENA, an organisation whose existence is determined by the law under which it was established and its interpretation, there are always impediments being thrown in its path.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.