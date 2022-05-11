AENA – riding the pandemic storm; back on track in 1Q2022 but challenges persist

AENA is an airport operator whose affairs are always worth keeping tabs on.

As the world’s largest by turnover, and with an assortment of assets from capital and major commercial city airports via coastal and island resort ones to those of much smaller regional cities, and designated cargo airports. An airport operator that handles domestic VFR, international tourist and business trips alike throughout the year, AENA acts as a bellwether for the industry in Europe, like it or not.

And there is plenty to like so far in 2022, with first quarter traffic and financial results that indicate a recovery is gaining momentum and that the summer 2022 season could re-establish international tourism at levels not seen for several years.

But as always with AENA, an organisation whose existence is determined by the law under which it was established and its interpretation, there are always impediments being thrown in its path.