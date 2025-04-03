Aegean Airlines Group SWOT: strengths and opportunities to the fore
Aegean Airlines Group reported its highest-ever revenue of EUR1.8 billion, and its second highest net profit of EUR129.9 million for 2024.
It is among the most profitable airline groups in Europe - in spite of challenges posed by the grounding of GTF-powered aircraft, a very seasonal Greek market, and strong low-cost competition.
Sitting in a market segment between LCCs and traditional legacy airlines, Greece's biggest airline group continues to prove itself.
This report considers Aegean Airlines Group's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
