Aegean Airlines and IndiGo open Greece-India non-stop market, plan codeshare
Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest airline, and IndiGo, India's largest airline, have signed an MoU for a codeshare partnership.
Both airlines also plan to launch services between Greece and India in 2026. Both will deploy Airbus A321neo XLR aircraft to serve this market. They will be the only operators of non-stop flights between the two countries.
The opening up of Greece-India services and the planned codeshare agreement between Aegean and IndiGo are significant strategic developments for both airlines.
