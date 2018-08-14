ADS-B implementation deadlines at risk: Space based ATM

With ADS-B Out equipage mandates lagging, can space based technology be the answer to aircraft tracking?

Space based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) technology has been heralded as revolutionary for the air traffic management (ATM) industry. Eliminating the need for often costly ground based infrastructure, a space based ATM network could, theoretically, monitor the entire globe.

Presently, ground based air traffic surveillance is designed to work around airports and populated areas but it falls short, or simply does not exist, over oceanic areas or the poles. Satellite based coverage is free from these limitations and is considered to be a reliable way to track aircraft over oceans and remote regions.