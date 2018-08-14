ADS-B implementation deadlines at risk: Space based ATM
With ADS-B Out equipage mandates lagging, can space based technology be the answer to aircraft tracking?
Space based automatic dependent surveillance broadcast (ADS-B) technology has been heralded as revolutionary for the air traffic management (ATM) industry. Eliminating the need for often costly ground based infrastructure, a space based ATM network could, theoretically, monitor the entire globe.
Presently, ground based air traffic surveillance is designed to work around airports and populated areas but it falls short, or simply does not exist, over oceanic areas or the poles. Satellite based coverage is free from these limitations and is considered to be a reliable way to track aircraft over oceans and remote regions.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.