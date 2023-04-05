ACI-NA calls for airport cash infusion; how politics impact airports in US and Canada – part one

As regular as clockwork, along with Christmas and the first cuckoo of spring, Airports Council North America (ACI-NA) calls for a massive injection of public cash into America’s airports each year.

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of partial recovery, it is hardly unexpected this year, but it comes as the US government grapples with inflation, bank failures, falling production, funding the Ukrainian resistance and a massive debt that has been made worse by trillions of dollars already committed to ‘infrastructure’.

You can only print so much money if there isn’t the production to match it, as even the present administration is finding out. Airports (alt: ‘polluters’) have probably had as much as they are going to get from Washington.

In any case there are already numerous projects under way at a wide range of US airports.

This is part one of a two-part report.