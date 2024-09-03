A growing influence from Middle Eastern carriers creates some concerns for Africa’s own airlines

Middle East carriers show growing interest in Africa's development

In a recent media report Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka is quoted as stating Middle Eastern carriers "want to kick in now and take advantage of the potential" for air connectivity growth across the African continent.

You cannot argue with his view that due to Africa's size, "aviation is critical for economic development" and neither his observation that it "is what the Middle East carriers have realised".

Qatar Airways takes 25% stake in South Africa's Airlink

His comments follow the recent announcement from Qatar Airways that is has acquired a 25% stake in Airlink (South Africa). The investment is set to enhance the carriers' existing codeshare agreement and bolster Qatar Airways' growth strategy in Africa.

The Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer said the investment in Airlink further "demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business' future".

"This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink, as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles, but also in Africa as a whole," he adds.

East Africa is home to a hub… but it is no longer in Kenya

Kenya Airways' CEO Mr Kilavuka does not believe the growing interest of Middle Eastern carriers in Africa is necessarily a good thing for the Continent.

He says: "some of these carriers or investors are not necessarily good for Kenya or Africa because their aim is to grow their hub, yet what we are interested in is to grow our hub here".

Kenya Airways' base at Narobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport used to be the key gateway into East Africa and onwards across Africa. However, it has been overtaken by Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport in neighbouring Ethiopia as that country's national carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, has embarked on a major 'hub-and-spoke' growth strategy.

A comparison of the two airports' networks for the current week highlights how Addis Ababa has more non-stop capacity to almost every region of the world. The only exception being North America, a market Ethiopian Airlines serves with a one-stop strategy or with technical stops in Europe.

Airport to Region departing seat comparison, week commencing 02-Sep-2024

Avoiding the hubhub - offering a flight of convenience for passengers

Mr Kilavuka is quite correct with his view that "if you do not create big aviation hubs in Africa, you will in effect be creating a big hub elsewhere".

With their huge networks and convenient connections the Middle Eastern carriers will always have a notable role to play with connectivity into Africa. The African airlines need to work with their governments to ensure that they can also provide the necessary connectivity into and within Africa to facilitate the formation of sustainable airport hubs across the Continent.