中国东方航空开始恢复国内市场
CAPA的最新系列报告“航司未来规划”中包含报道分析开始恢复国内市场运营的航空公司。我们通过分析中国东方航空公司远期运力和班次计划以及机队利用率趋势，为瞬息万变的航空公司战略部署提供独到的解析。我们也将在这周分析报道中国国航，中国南方航空和海南航空。
东航头条：
· 国内市场：东航一直在推迟重新部署“正常”的航空运营，相对于去年同期，其国内市场整体运力下降了约45-50%， 在本年度2月达到了最低点（-88%）。但其国内市场的座位数量还是远远高于其他已关闭了的国内市场的海外竞争对手。
· 国际市场：东航同国内和海外竞争对手一样，国际航线网络目前正处于一个骨架般的运营状态。由于世界各国的旅游限制令，预计至少在5月初是不会有任何的改善。
