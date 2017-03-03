CAPA - Centre for Aviation
Myanmar aviation outlook: traffic growth exceeds 16% in 2016 but local airlines continue to struggle

3-Mar-2017

Myanmar was again one of the fastest growing markets in Southeast Asia – and the world – in 2016. Domestic passenger numbers were up 15% in 2016 and have doubled since 2010, while international passenger numbers increased by 17% and have doubled since 2012.  

Myanmar’s aviation market grew rapidly in the period from 2012 to 2014, in the immediate aftermath of liberalisation, but growth slowed in 2015. The reacceleration of growth in 2016 could be a result of further liberalisation and another surge in visitor numbers following the late 2015 election of a new government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

However, Myanmar’s market continues to suffer from overcapacity and intense competition, which makes it nearly impossible for any of the 11 local airlines to become profitable. Foreign airlines dominate the international market and the domestic market is extremely fragmented, with several subscale competitors. [1915 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings:

  • Myanmar’s domestic market grew by 15% in 2016
  • Myanmar has 10 domestic competitors, operating 44 aircraft
  • Myanmar National Airlines is Myanmar’s largest airline
  • Asian Blue could become the twelfth airline in Myanmar
  • Myanmar Airways International continues to lose market share
  • Myanmar National Airlines starts to build international presence
  • Foreign airlines dominate Myanmar’s rapidly growing international market
  • Myanmar offers growth opportunities, but huge challenges, for local airlines

Graphs and data:

  • Myanmar annual domestic passengers (in millions): 2010 to 2016
  • Myanmar domestic airlines ranked by active fleet size: end Feb-2017 vs end Feb-2016
  • Myanmar international passenger traffic and year-over-year growth: 2008 to 2016
