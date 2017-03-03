Myanmar aviation outlook: traffic growth exceeds 16% in 2016 but local airlines continue to struggle

Myanmar was again one of the fastest growing markets in Southeast Asia – and the world – in 2016. Domestic passenger numbers were up 15% in 2016 and have doubled since 2010, while international passenger numbers increased by 17% and have doubled since 2012.

Myanmar’s aviation market grew rapidly in the period from 2012 to 2014, in the immediate aftermath of liberalisation, but growth slowed in 2015. The reacceleration of growth in 2016 could be a result of further liberalisation and another surge in visitor numbers following the late 2015 election of a new government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

However, Myanmar’s market continues to suffer from overcapacity and intense competition, which makes it nearly impossible for any of the 11 local airlines to become profitable. Foreign airlines dominate the international market and the domestic market is extremely fragmented, with several subscale competitors. [1915 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Myanmar’s domestic market grew by 15% in 2016

Myanmar has 10 domestic competitors, operating 44 aircraft

Myanmar National Airlines is Myanmar’s largest airline

Asian Blue could become the twelfth airline in Myanmar

Myanmar Airways International continues to lose market share

Myanmar National Airlines starts to build international presence

Foreign airlines dominate Myanmar’s rapidly growing international market

Myanmar offers growth opportunities, but huge challenges, for local airlines Graphs and data: Myanmar annual domestic passengers (in millions): 2010 to 2016

Myanmar domestic airlines ranked by active fleet size: end Feb-2017 vs end Feb-2016

Myanmar international passenger traffic and year-over-year growth: 2008 to 2016

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.