Malaysia Airlines: traffic growth resumes as loads improve; outlook brightens, but still challenging

Malaysia Airlines is again growing. Passenger numbers were up 8% in 2H2016, marking the first year-over-year gains since 1Q2014. Passenger numbers are expected to increase by another 10% in 2017, driven by load factor improvements and a resumption of capacity expansion.

The government owned airline, which completed a drastic network restructuring in early 2016, is still unprofitable. However, Malaysia Airlines was profitable in Dec-2016 and expects to be consistently profitable from 4Q2017, despite rising oil prices and intensifying competition.

The outlook is significantly brighter than a year ago, but is still relatively cloudy given the highly competitive landscape in Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines continues to work on cutting costs – a prudent move given the depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit – and to pursue a relatively conservative growth plan. It expects to maintain its fleet at the current level of 75 passenger aircraft over the next two years, but adjust the mix to include a larger widebody component. [2883 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Malaysia Airlines traffic dropped 10% in 2016 but was up in second half

Malaysia Airlines ASKs reduced by 25% in 2016

Malaysia Airlines expects to return to 16 million passenger level by 2018

Malaysia Airlines should have record annual load factor in 2017

China drives capacity growth in 2017

Network expansion will only include China

Malaysia Airlines plans capacity increases through upgauging

Malaysia Airlines to grow widebody fleet

Malaysia Airlines plans to transition London route to A350s in Sep-2018

Malaysia Airlines decides against offering premium economy

Malaysia Airlines' outlook improves

Malaysia Airlines still has to overcome stiff headwinds Graphs and data: Malaysia Airlines quarterly operating highlights: 2016 vs 2015

Malaysia Airlines annual ASKs (in billions) and year-over-year growth: 2002 to 2016

Malaysia Airlines annual passenger numbers (in millions) and year-over-year growth: 2012 to 2016

Malaysia Airlines annual load factors: 2002 to 2016

Malaysia Airlines passenger fleet summary: as of 9-Mar-2017

