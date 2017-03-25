Interjet moves forward in strengthening its transborder position. Politics spurs market uncertainty

Mexico’s third largest airline, Interjet, recorded a surge in international passengers during 2016, reflecting the company’s desire to capitalise on a loosened bilateral agreement between the US and Mexico that eliminated restrictions on certain routes between the two countries. Interjet added several new routes to the US in 2016, upping competition with its Mexican rivals and the US airlines.



Based on Interjet’s aircraft delivery schedule and forward looking data, the airline’s capacity is set to grow at a healthy pace in 2017 as it absorbs new route launches from 2016 and expands its fleet. The airline logged 18.3% capacity growth in 2016.



Interjet is undertaking a significant US expansion as changing political tides are creating uncertainty about future travel patterns between Mexico and the US. Interjet asserts that business travel demand on its largest international route – Mexico City to New York JFK – remains robust, and the airline is expanding frequencies on the route.

But Mexico-US relations remain fragile in the light of uneasiness about changing trade pacts, and the heightened rhetoric over construction of a border wall between the two countries that was a hallmark of (now) President’s Trump campaign. [1600 words]

Interjet posts a spike in international passengers in 2016 after transborder push

Interjet grows Mexico-US seat share as deliveries and ASKs grow in 2017

Political uncertainty creates difficulty in forecasting Mexico-US demand

Interjet faces similar challenges as its Mexican peers as it forges transborder growth - 19% in 2016

Interjet aims to hold its own in the ever competitive US transborder market

International passenger share among Mexico's airlines: 2016

Interjet international vs domestic capacity (% of ASKs): 13-Mar-2017 to 19-Mar-2017

Interjet international capacity by country (% of ASKs): 13-Mar-2017 to 19-Mar-2017

Competitors and seat share on Interjet's US routes as of 13-Mar-2017

Mexico to United States of America (seats per week, one way): 17-Mar-2014 to 21-Aug-2017

Interjet projected delivery dates for aircraft purchased from OEMs and leased from lessors: as of 17-Mar-2017

Interjet ASKs per week: 2015 to mid 2017

Interjet top ten international routes by ASKs: 13-Mar-2017 to 19-Mar-2017

