Indonesia's Lion Group plans up to 10 new routes to Australia under the Batik Air brand by end-2018

Lion Group is planning major expansion in Australia using its full service brand Batik Air. The group’s Australia operation could grow from one route currently to five routes by the end 2017, and potentially 10 routes by the end of 2018.

Lion Group launched services to Australia in late 2015 when its Malaysian full service airline, Malindo Air, launched services from Kuala Lumpur to Perth. Malindo is planning to adopt the Batik Malaysia brand in 2017 and expand its Australia network.

Meanwhile Indonesia’s Batik Air is preparing to launch services to Australia, initially with flights from Bali to Perth. The fast-growing Indonesian airline secured Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) approval in late 2016 and could eventually serve several destinations in Australia from both Bali and Jakarta. [2607 words]

