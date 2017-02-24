Global airport construction review 1Q2017 – focus on Latin America and Africa
24-Feb-2017
The annual airport construction overview report for 2017 focuses on Latin America and Africa, two regions that are often overlooked but which make their contribution to the global total of activity. One of them, Africa, is surprisingly strong in new airport construction, as long as the funding can be found, which is no easy task.
The total known global investment on airport projects continues to grow, and hovers close to the USD1 trillion mark; and with Asia Pacific the overall leader.
There are, however, anomalies, with some regions witnessing many projects but small investment figures, and vice versa. This report attempts to explain those anomalies while offering a breakdown of the biggest projects in each region. [5939 words]
