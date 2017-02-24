Global airport construction review 1Q2017 – focus on Latin America and Africa

The annual airport construction overview report for 2017 focuses on Latin America and Africa, two regions that are often overlooked but which make their contribution to the global total of activity. One of them, Africa, is surprisingly strong in new airport construction, as long as the funding can be found, which is no easy task.

The total known global investment on airport projects continues to grow, and hovers close to the USD1 trillion mark; and with Asia Pacific the overall leader.

There are, however, anomalies, with some regions witnessing many projects but small investment figures, and vice versa. This report attempts to explain those anomalies while offering a breakdown of the biggest projects in each region. [5939 words]

Subheadings: Total actual and projected spending on airport infrastructure now tops USD950 billion

USD116.5 billion in airport construction investment to be completed in 2017

Major global projects (individual airports)

Most Latin American construction is in Brazil

Africa needs leadership, but the construction need continues to increase

About the CAPA Airport Construction Database Graphs and data: (1) Existing Airports – investment activity by region (USD) as of Jan-2017: all project types

(2) New Airports - Investment activity by region (USD): as of Jan-2017

(3) Existing Airports - project activity by region (number of projects) as of Jan-2017: all project types

(4) New Airports - project activity (number of projects) by region: as of Jan-2017

Airport construction database summary of investments in concluding projects by year: 2017-2021

