Delta's strong codeshare increase helps Korean Air with rapid Asia-America change; nudges for a JV

Korean Air is at last taking the plunge into strategic partnerships as it weighs accepting a deep partnership, even a joint venture and an equity stake, from "frenemy" Delta Air Lines. It will be the first major partnership for Korean Air and the Seoul Incheon hub, and will finally give Delta the Asian JV it has lacked.

Korean Air quietly bet the house on an Asia-North America transfer business, but now needs a friend as airlines in mainland China and elsewhere add rapid growth to the trans-Pacific. In the space of five years Cathay Pacific and Air Canada have overtaken Korean Air, while China's airlines have gone from being collectively smaller than Korean Air to nearly three times as large.

Delta has brought back Korean Air's codeshares and in a possible peace offering is giving Korean Air more codeshare access than ever before. Korean Air receives critical behind gateway feed, and a reminder of what more can be achieved with Delta as a friend. From having no codeshares in 2015, in 2017 Korean Air is now Delta's largest non JV codeshare partner. [2467 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Korean Air needs a friend after betting the house on North America; Delta is knocking.

Korean Air is losing its might on the trans-Pacific

Mainland Chinese airlines are not the sole threat to Korean Air

Competition and aeropolitics limit Korean Air's growth

Korean Air prospects bolstered with Delta's sales network

Delta-Korean Air codeshares are back. Korean Air is Delta's largest non JV partner

But first, Korean law needs to support a JV Graphs and data: Trans Pacific ASK share of system/international networks at major trans Pacific operators: 2017

Average daily trans-Pacific flights for selected operators and growth: 2012 -2017

Average daily trans-Pacific flights for selected sample airline groupings: 2012, 2017

Korean Air passenger revenue composition by operating market: 3Q2016

Korean Air passenger revenue composition by point of sale: 3Q2016

Average daily Korean Air codeshare flights and city pairs on Delta's domestic network: 2011 -2017

Average daily codeshare flights and city pairs for major partners on Delta's domestic network: 2017

