Delta Air Lines & Korean Air announce joint venture in shadow of China Southern's SkyTeam defection

It is surely no coincidence that Delta Air Lines and Korean Air announce their joint venture a mere two days after their SkyTeam partner China Southern Airlines – the largest in Asia, second largest in SkyTeam and sixth largest in the world – agrees to an investment and broad strategic partnership from Delta's rival, American Airlines, a member of oneworld.

Delta and Korean Air have long flagged their JV and the 29-Mar-2017 announcement is only a Memorandum of Understanding. The JV will have to be strong, with a high level of integration and trust, since it will involve profit sharing and not just revenue sharing.

Yet aside from that Delta and Korean have offered no new details, or even a time frame. Their announcement merely formalises what they have essentially been saying for months.

If it is to be leverage against China Southern-American, it should be noted that the two partnerships will be very different in the medium term and will not create significant competition with each other. The Delta-Korean JV comes with unfortunate timing for Korean Air, which continues to face slackening investor confidence and severe pressure in the Korea-China market. [2346 words]

Subheadings: Delta and Korean Air sign MoU for profit sharing JV

Delta-Korean Air JV a win for the Seoul Incheon hub

Delta and Korean Air will surpass American-JAL as second largest trans-Pacific bloc

China is not included in the US-Japan/Korea JVs

China Southern is big in Asia but has been small in North America

Building blocks are in place with strong codeshare returns, but probably no equity Graphs and data: North America-Northeast/Southeast Asia market share based on available seat capacity: 13-Nov-2016 to 19-Nov-2016

Southeast Asian network comparison from airline hubs: 09-Jan-2017 to 15-Jan-2017

Japan-US and Korea-US visitors: 2008-2015

Japan-US and Korea-US visitors (2008=100): 2008-2015

Share of international ASKs as proportion of total system capacity at Air China, China Eastern (including Shanghai Airlines) and China Southern: 2006-2017

Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, China Eastern and China Southern average daily Asia-North America flights: 2005-2017F

Average daily Korean Air codeshare flights and city pairs on Delta's domestic network: 2011 -2017

Average daily codeshare flights and city pairs for major partners on Delta's domestic network: 2017

