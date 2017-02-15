CAPA - Centre for Aviation
China-US air growth slows as Xiamen Airlines flies Fuzhou-New York, making the world a smaller place

15-Feb-2017

The world becomes a smaller place on 15-Feb-2017 with the launch of Xiamen Airlines' Fuzhou-New York JFK service. The route is a not a headline grabber like the ultra long hauls of Singapore-San Francisco or Doha-Auckland. But linking the two cities brings a nonstop flight to what is, by some calculations, the largest unserved trans-Pacific market.

The new flight reflects on current themes in the market between Asia and North America: the growth from China's secondary cities, more Chinese airlines being catapulted onto the world stage, and impacts to one stop competitors.

Fuzhou-New York will initially be only flown three times a week, supporting competitors' retorts that they have a frequency advantage – or at least for now. Competitors have also claimed a better product, but Xiamen's 787-9 is China's fifth widebody to offer direct aisle access business class. Soft service is catching up, and likewise for commercial planning: Xiamen's 787-9s do away with first class. This report looks at the growth of China and the rest of Asia to North America as growth momentum slows with China's bilateral capacity being reached. [1954 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings:

  • Fuzhou-New York fulfils Xiamen's 787 vision
  • Xiamen Airlines introduces direct aisle access: fifth Chinese aircraft to have it
  • Secondary Chinese markets account for 8% of China-North America
  • China-North America growth slows from 20% to 10%
  • Outlook: Chinese airlines are both creating new demand, and chipping away at competitors

Graphs and data:

  • Xiamen Airlines Fleet Summary: as at 28-Jan-2017
  • Xiamen Airlines top 10 hubs/bases/stations/focus cities for available system seat capacity: 13-Feb-2017 to 19-Feb-2017
  • Average daily flights to North America from primary and secondary mainland Chinese cities (left axis) and the share of secondary city services (right axis): 2007-2017
  • Average additional annual daily flights from primary and secondary mainland Chinese cities: 2008-2017
  • Mainland China-North America additional annual available seats compared to the prior year: 2008-2017
