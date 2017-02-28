Cambodia’s international market grows by another 10% as Chinese visitor numbers surge
Cambodia’s international aviation market grew by 10% in 2016, driven by a 20% increase in visitor numbers from China. Cambodia’s international market has more than doubled over the past six years, with China accounting for nearly half of the growth.
Surging demand from China is leading to a new wave of startup activity. Two Cambodian airlines launched services in 2014, for a total of four local airlines, and at least two more airlines are planning to commence operations in 2017.
All the new startups are focusing mainly on the Cambodia-China market. Cambodia’s four established airlines are also planning to expand in 2017, with a focus on China. Sustaining six or seven local airlines will prove challenging over the long run, given the small size of the Cambodian market and the intense competition with foreign airlines. [1192 words]
