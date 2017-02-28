Cambodia’s international market grows by another 10% as Chinese visitor numbers surge

Cambodia’s international aviation market grew by 10% in 2016, driven by a 20% increase in visitor numbers from China. Cambodia’s international market has more than doubled over the past six years, with China accounting for nearly half of the growth.

Surging demand from China is leading to a new wave of startup activity. Two Cambodian airlines launched services in 2014, for a total of four local airlines, and at least two more airlines are planning to commence operations in 2017.

All the new startups are focusing mainly on the Cambodia-China market. Cambodia’s four established airlines are also planning to expand in 2017, with a focus on China. Sustaining six or seven local airlines will prove challenging over the long run, given the small size of the Cambodian market and the intense competition with foreign airlines. [1192 words]

Subheadings: Cambodia Airports passenger traffic grew by 9% in 2016

Cambodia’s international market grew by 10%

Phnom Penh grew faster than Siem Reap

China is the main driver of Cambodia’s growth

China is now Cambodia’s largest international market by air

10 Chinese airlines now serve Cambodia Graphs and data: Cambodia Airports annual passenger numbers: 2005 to 2016

Phnom Penh Airport international passenger traffic: 2008 to 2016

Siem Reap international passenger traffic: 2008 to 2016

China visitor numbers to Cambodia: 2009 to 2016

Cambodia top 15 source markets ranked by % of total visitors: 2016

Cambodia international seat capacity share (% of seats) by country: 20-Feb-2017 to 26-Feb-2017

