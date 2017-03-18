America's airlines adjust A350 commitments. United's order in doubt as used widebodies draw praise

A desire to cut capex commitments and keep capacity in check has resulted in airlines based in the Americas undertaking comprehensive reviews of their fleets, engaging in early retirement of aircraft and deferrals. A major focus for those airlines as they scrutinise their fleet composition is widebody aircraft.



Due to the production and delivery schedules of the Airbus A350, some airlines in the Americas are opting to defer or transfer their aircraft to their partners. Earlier in 2017 United made the boldest move in declaring it was placing heavy focus on its 35 A350 widebodies on order, and possible alternatives to the aircraft.



United’s decision to consider alternatives for its A350 order is based on an overabundance of used widebody capacity and the favourable economics those aircraft can deliver with respect to ownership costs as lease rates remain soft. Airlines in South America are taking advantage of newly forged financial partnerships to alleviate some of their A350 commitments made during better economic times. [2215 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: United's Airbus A350 order comes under heavy scrutiny from management

United believes opportunities are ripe in the used widebody market

American works to manage widebody commitments through A350 deferrals

Brazil's recession drives a scramble for fleet adjustments by Latin airlines

Latin airlines rely on their partners for offloading some A350 commitments

Airlines A350 adjustments reflect the necessity of cutting capex commitments Graphs and data: Global widebody orders by region: as of mid Mar-2017

Airbus A350 orders (all variants) by North American airlines as of mid Mar-2017

United Airlines fleet summary as of 15-Mar-2017

United capital expenditures: 2015 to 2018

American Airlines fleet summary as of 15-Mar-2017

American Airlines fleet commitments: 2017 to beyond 2019

Airbus A350 orders (all variants) by Latin American airlines as of mid-Mar-2017

LATAM Airlines Group fleet commitments: 2015 to 2018

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.