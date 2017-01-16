AirAsia Group fleet analysis: expansion to resume in 2017 with 32 deliveries including 15 new leases

The AirAsia Group is accelerating expansion in 2017 after deciding to lease 15 additional A320ceos which were not previously in its fleet plan. AirAsia now plans to take delivery of 32 A320s in 2017 (11 A320neos and 21 A320ceos) while returning three aircraft, for a net gain of 29 aircraft, marking its biggest expansion since 2013.

The AirAsia Group took delivery of only 10 aircraft in 2016 and originally was planning to take delivery of just 10 aircraft again in 2017. It initially slowed its fleet growth in 2015, with four deliveries, after several years of rapid double digit fleet expansion.

The AirAsia Group’s active fleet grew by only two aircraft in 2016 and shrank by two aircraft in 2015, when aircraft sales, leases outside the group and lease returns are taken into account. Fleet growth peaked in 2013 with 36 aircraft, before initially slowing to 18 aircraft in 2014 as market conditions became more challenging. [1972 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: AirAsia Group’s fleet has not expanded over the past two years

Double digit passenger growth achieved in 2015 and 2016 despite hiatus in fleet expansion



AirAsia has been considering reacceleration of its fleet expansion

AirAsia finalises its 2017 fleet plan

AirAsia makes U Turn with decision to take late production A320ceos

AirAsia needed more aircraft to pursue strategic expansion, close the gap with Lion

AirAsia Group likely to take more jets than Lion Group 2017

AirAsia Group expects its fleet to reach 400 aircraft by 2027

AirAsia strategically needed to accelerate fleet expansion Graphs and data: AirAsia Group annual passenger numbers (in millions): 2011 to 2016

AirAsia Group fleet size: end 2001 to end 2016

AirAsia Group projected fleet size: end 2017 to end 2027

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.