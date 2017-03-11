Aeroflot Group's transformation: driven by strategic refocus, guided by the hand of Russian State

In recent years, the Aeroflot Group has undergone a significant transformation. From 2009 to 2016 the group's passenger numbers increased fourfold, its load factor improved by 11.3ppts and its revenue grew almost five times.

During this time the group's structure has moved from one of non integrated subsidiary airlines to a clearly focused multi brand approach targeting different market segments. The Aeroflot Group has also refocused its fleet strategy, reducing the number of aircraft types from 18 in 2011 to seven in 2016.

Some measure of the success of Aeroflot's transformation, beyond the obvious growth in scale, can be seen from its improved financial results. In 2016 it reported record profits, in spite of a second successive year of a shrinking economy in Russia. These results were helped by lower fuel prices and by currency movements, but Aeroflot Group's operating margin of 12.8% was better than those of other major European legacy airline groups.

Aeroflot's achievements also owe much to the government directed consolidation of the Russian market in recent years. Indeed, the Russian government's influence has long been a guiding force in Aeroflot's development. [2529 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Four airline brands in the group: Aeroflot, Rossiya, Aurora and Pobeda

Each airline has a different segment focus

Aeroflot has longest stage length in the group

Group pax have increased almost fourfold since 2009

Fleet rationalisation has reduced number of aircraft types

Aeroflot Group's 2016 operating margin was best this decade…

…and better than at other major European legacy airline groups

Aeroflot Group load factor reached record levels in 2016

Transfer traffic remained at a high level in 2016

Aeroflot's growth bucks falling trend in Russian market

Aeroflot has weathered a severe economic storm Graphs and data: Aeroflot Group airline brands

Aeroflot Group airline networks

Aeroflot Group average stage length by airline brand: 4Q2015 and 4Q2016

Aeroflot in 2009 and 2016

Aeroflot Group fleet strategy: aircraft types, 2011 and 2016

Aeroflot Group revenue, net profit and pre exceptional operating profit (RUB million): 2010 to 2016

Aeroflot Group development capacity (ASK, million) and load factor (%): 2006-2016

Russian air transport market and Aeroflot Group: passenger growth in 2016 and 4Q2016

Russian Federation: GDP growth, 2011 to 20218

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.