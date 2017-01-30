Aer Lingus part 1: N Atlantic has led growth. Taken over as IAG's star after first full year

2016 was Aer Lingus' first full year under IAG ownership, following its acquisition on 18-Aug-2015. This first part of CAPA's report on Aer Lingus considers its capacity growth and financial performance. Part 2 will compare its North Atlantic network and its unit cost in the light of its aim to be the leading value carrier across the North Atlantic.

IAG has largely reinforced the strategic path already adopted by Aer Lingus. Its North Atlantic led capacity expansion has accelerated, with trans Atlantic seat numbers growing by a half from summer 2014 to summer 2017. On short haul capacity has grown very little, but load factor improvement has driven traffic growth (important for long haul feed).

Aer Lingus suffered from a fall in unit revenue in 2016, but continued with a trend of improving profit margin that had begun in 2014, thanks to falling unit cost. Lower fuel prices played a role in CASK reduction in 2016, but so too did ex fuel unit cost, including labour productivity. Aer Lingus had the second lowest return on invested capital in IAG when it joined the group, but has risen to be its best performer on this measure. Cost will be key to its maintaining superior returns. [1918 words]

Subheadings: Capacity and traffic in 2016 back above pre crisis peaks

ASK growth has been driven by long haul (= North America)

North America: weekly seats up 50% summer 2017 vs summer 2014

Europe: weekly seats up 6% summer 2017 vs summer 2014; traffic growth driven by load factor gains

Margin expansion continued into 2016

Aer Lingus has highest ROIC of IAG's airlines

Unit revenue growth outpaced unit cost growth from 2009 to 2015

Unit revenue and unit cost both turned down in 2016

Cost is a strategic focus

Part 2: Aer Lingus aims to be leading value carrier on North Atlantic Graphs and data: Aer Lingus development capacity (ASK, million) and load factor (%): 2006-2016

Ireland to North America: weekly one way seats by airline, 27-Jan-2014 to 3-Jul-2017

Ireland to Europe: weekly one way seats by airline, 27-Jan-2014 to 3-Jul-2017

Aer Lingus revenue and pre exceptional operating profit (EUR million): 2006-2015, 1H2015 & 1H2016

IAG operating airlines return on invested capital: rolling four quarters, 4Q2015 to 3Q2016

Aer Lingus – index of operating cost per ASK and fare revenues per ASK: 2009 to 2015 (each indexed to 100 in 2009)

Aer Lingus cost per ASK (EUR cent): 2006 to 2015

