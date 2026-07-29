ZIPAIR CEO: We want to offer more lie flat seats on our 787s

ZIPAIR CEO Yasuhiro Fukada, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (29-Jul-2026) the LCC aims to increase the number of lie flat seats available to its customers, especially on long haul services, from 18 lie flat seats installed on its Boeing 787-8s at present, to as many as 30 lie flat seats on its soon to be delivered 787-9s. Mr Fukada noted that despite initial skepticism from Japan Airlines regarding demand for lie flat seats from low cost passengers when the LCC subsidiary launched in 2020, the product has proved to be a major success for ZIPAIR.