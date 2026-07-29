ZIPAIR CEO: We completed installation of Starlink inflight connectivity on entire fleet

ZIPAIR CEO Yasuhiro Fukada, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, reported (29-Jul-2026) the LCC completed installation of Starlink inflight connectivity across its entire fleet of eight Boeing 787s, enabling passengers in all cabin classes to access free high-speed inflight WiFi. Mr Fukada noted ZIPAIR "decided to install Starlink back in 2022". He said ZIPAIR's Gen Z passengers, in particular, enjoy Starlink supported real time online payment authorisation inflight, given their confidence making purchases, including expensive purchases, on personal smartphone devices. Mr Fukada also said Starlink has delivered unexpected operational benefits beyond passenger experience for ZIPAIR since installation, including enhancing safety by enabling pilots to access detailed weather data in real time during flights.