Zinc founder confirms 2028 launch target, swap to A320ceo aircraft
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Background ✨
Zinc Aviation founder Peter Kelly previously sought AUD100 million in equity and AUD100 million in debt, positioning the proposed ULCC around Western Sydney International Airport and “unconstrained access to the Sydney market”, with an A321neo-based plan and a base-assigned operating model aimed at high utilisation and lean crew costs.1 The ACCC later said Zinc and Koala Airlines interest could improve competition, noting slot reforms and airport investment may improve access despite material execution and regulatory hurdles.2