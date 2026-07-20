ZeroAvia and Safran to collaborate on hydrogen-electric technologies
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
ZeroAvia secured UK Civil Aviation Authority design organisation approval for its hydrogen-electric engine, supporting its bid to type-certify the 600kW ZA600 fuel-cell powertrain for Part 23 aircraft.1 It also partnered with PowerCell Group on intermediate and high temperature fuel cells, positioning the technology for more energy-intensive and larger-aircraft applications.2 Safran previously completed the HyPERION hydrogen propulsion study with Airbus and ArianeGroup, including testing a hydrogen conditioning system for gas turbines.3