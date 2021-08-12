12-Aug-2021 3:08 PM
Zambia Airways to launch commercial operations on 30-Sep-2021
Zambia Airways announced (09-Aug-2021) plans to launch commercial operations on 30-Sep-2021, according to Zambia's Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). The airline will launch local and regional routes, making use of the new Terminal 2 at Lusaka Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and the New Ndola Copperbelt Airport. Zambia Airways chairman Bonaventure Mutale said the carrier will initially serve Livingstone, Lusaka, Ndola, Solwezi, Johannesburg and Harare with a fleet of two Q400 and one Boeing 737-800 aircraft (Lusaka Times, 10-Aug-2021). IDC holds a 55% equity stake in Zambia Airways and Ethiopian Airlines holds 45%. [more - original PR]