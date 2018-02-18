Loading
19-Feb-2018 10:03 AM

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area expects signing of Novy Urengoy Airport concession agreement

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area Governor Dmitry Kobylkin announced (16-Feb-2018) a 30 year concession agreement for Novy Urengoy Airport could be signed with investor Airport of Regions in 1Q2018. Mr Kobylkin said the investor took on almost 100% of costs associated with the project. The project involves runway modernisation and the construction of a new terminal to replace the existing terminal. Airports of Regions will invest up to RUB8 billion (EUR114.0 million). [more - original PR - Russian]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More