Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area expects signing of Novy Urengoy Airport concession agreement

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area Governor Dmitry Kobylkin announced (16-Feb-2018) a 30 year concession agreement for Novy Urengoy Airport could be signed with investor Airport of Regions in 1Q2018. Mr Kobylkin said the investor took on almost 100% of costs associated with the project. The project involves runway modernisation and the construction of a new terminal to replace the existing terminal. Airports of Regions will invest up to RUB8 billion (EUR114.0 million). [more - original PR - Russian]