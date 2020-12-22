22-Dec-2020 11:29 AM
Xiamen Airlines shareholders inject USD600m capital into airline
China Southern Airlines, Xiamen C&D and Fujian Investment agreed (21-Dec-2020) to increase Xiamen Airlines' registered capital from CNY10 billion (USD1.5 billion) to CNY14 billion (USD2.1 billion) through a capital contribution by the companies. China Southern will contribute CNY2.2 billion (USD335.9 million), C&D will contribute CNY1.36 billion (USD207.6 million) and Fujian Investment will contribute CNY44 million (USD6.7 million). Following the completion of the capital contribution, Xiamen Airlines' ownership will remain unchanged at 55% by China Southern, 34% by C&D and 11% by Fujian Investment. [more - original PR]