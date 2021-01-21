WTTC projects global travel and tourism turnover of USD6.5 to USD7.4 trillion in 2021

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (20-Jan-2021) its best case scenario for the travel & tourism sector has travel recovery starting from late Mar-2021. This factors in widespread vaccination programmes and a swift adoption of comprehensive test-and-trace regimes, together with continual, strong international coordination from the private and public sectors. Under its less optimistic scenario, the recovery of international travel is pushed to 2H2021. Vaccines would be rolled out more gradually, slowing down the removal of worldwide travel barriers and restrictions currently in place, while depressing demand to travel and reducing consumer confidence. Even in the best case scenario, the travel & tourism's contribution to global GDP will fall 17% compared to 2019 figures, to USD7.4 trillion. WTTC believes this is achievable with testing on departure, mandatory mask wearing and the worldwide implementation of vaccination programmes. Its more conservative outlook has the sector's contribution dropping by 27%, to USD6.5 trillion. [more - original PR]