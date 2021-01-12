WTTC calls for the complete removal of unnecessary quarantines

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president & CEO Gloria Guevara said (11-Jan-2021) the body "supports measures designed to curb COVID-19 and protect public health but calls for the complete removal of unnecessary quarantines". According to Ms Guevara, a requirement for inbound travellers and holidaymakers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 pre-departure test "should ensure safe travel" and this will be "critical to encourage essential bookings for future flights and holidays". However, uncertainty persists "uncertainty around the type of tests which will be accepted upon arrival, and they must be made widely accessible and affordable for all" she said. [more - original PR]