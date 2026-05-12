World Travel & Tourism Council: 'Tourism always recovers' from crises

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (11-May-2026) the following highlights from a report on the recovery of the travel and tourism sector from crises:

Following the 2008 global financial crisis, travel recovered within two years;

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, international travel rebounded from a 72% decline in 2020 to return to 2019 levels by 2024;

The report identifies the following elements as key to building a resilient tourism framework and accelerating recovery: Restoring traveller confidence; Maintaining business continuity; Ensuring decisive institutional response; Driving long term structural adaptation;

The report outlines the following principles for policymakers and investors to drive faster rebounds: Invest counter-cyclically at the trough of the crisis; Protect SMEs as the backbone of the sector; Maintain air connectivity as a strategic asset; Avoid overreaction in messaging and policy; Use disruption to build through transformation and diversification.



WTTC stated: "The speed and strength of recovery depend primarily on the quality of policy responses, particularly coordination between governments and the private sector, clear communication, and sustained investment during times of crisis". WTTC added: "Across 100 significant crisis events, no destination has suffered long term collapse once a crisis has ended, especially with strong leadership from government. Recovery is not only consistent, but in most cases leads to stronger growth". [more - original PR]